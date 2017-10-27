George H.W. Bush is Stephen Colbert's 'Harasser of the Day'

As the Harvey Weinstein shockwave continues to spread throughout Hollywood, more allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault have emerged, including claims against now-former head of Amazon Studios Roy Price and NBC News analyst Mark Halperin, as well as more allegations about Bill O’Reilly. In light of groping claims against George H.W. Bush, Stephen Colbert made the former U.S. president the subject of a Thursday night monologue segment dubbed “Harasser of the Day.”

“Oh come on! Not him,” Colbert exclaimed. “He’s the Bush we like. He’s a 93-year-old grandpa who’s been married to the same woman for 72 years. What is that? That’s the uranium anniversary. No one makes it that far.”

Bush Sr. issued an apology through a spokesperson after a second actress accused him of groping her. “To try to put people at ease, the president routinely tells the same joke — and on occasion, he has patted women’s rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner,” the statement read in part. “Some have seen it as innocent; others clearly view it as inappropriate. To anyone he has offended, President Bush apologizes most sincerely.”

“Who’s next? Colonel Sanders? Papa Smurf? Air Bud?” Colbert joked about the situation. “Hey, there’s nothing in the rulebook that says a dog can’t play basketball and then ask a production assistant to come to his trailer and check him for ticks, if you know what I mean — and I don’t.”

According to actress Jordana Grolnick, who spoke with Deadspin, she posed for a photo-op with Bush Sr. when he touched her inappropriately and allegedly said, “Do you want to know who my favorite magician is? David Cop-a-Feel.’”

“Okay, that is not good, that is not good,” Colbert said. “I feel bad as a human being and even worse as a comedian ‘cause that is not a believable joke. No one has a favorite magician.”

