Entertainment Weekly

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content
L.A. Comic Con
EW is partnering with Stan Lee's L.A. Comic Con this weekend.Purchase your tickets

TV

Corey Feldman to talk child sex abuse in live Today interview

@JamesHibberd

Posted on

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Corey Feldman, who recently declared he’s preparing to identify child sex abusers in Hollywood, is going to sit down for a live interview on NBC’s Today show.

The actor will chat with Matt Lauer on Monday, Oct. 30. In an unusual move, the actor will then have a second sit-down, this time with Megyn Kelly.

The contents of the interview are said to be about “sexual abuse in Hollywood and his experiences as a child.”

In a YouTube video posted Wednesday that has since been viewed more than 700,000 times, Feldman declared he’s ready to identify at least six alleged abusers — including one who remains in power today.

The Stand By Me and The Goonies star has previously called pedophilia Hollywood’s “big secret” and has said that he was molested. He’s also said that he fears revealing the abusers will put his life in jeopardy.

Feldman has stated he would like to make a film about child sex abuse in Hollywood and is trying to raise $10 million for the project in online fundraising. It’s unclear if Feldman is actually going to name names on Today or just talk in general terms about his experiences.

Earlier this month, Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek similarly said he was the victim of sexual harassment by “older, powerful men” when “I was much younger.”