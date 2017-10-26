Get the exclusive scoop on the Twin Peaks Blu-ray and DVD

Almost two months after Twin Peaks left us again, we’re still pondering the meaning of the show’s hauntingly surreal final act. And also pondering the meaning of all the haunting, surreal things that happened throughout the rebooted series, an 18-part odyssey which ran throughout the summer on Showtime.

The mystery will deepen: On Dec. 5, Showtime Networks, CBS Home Entertainment, and Paramount Home Media Distribution will release Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series on Blu-ray and DVD, with over six hours of special features. (Important note for completists: 80 minutes of behind-the-scenes material will only be available on the Blu-ray.)

EW is excited to exclusively share details of the home release, including a first look at the cover art and a behind-the-scenes clip (above). First, the cover. As noted below, the subtitle of the Blu-ray release is now A Limited Event Series, not The Return or The Third Season. Update your fan art accordingly.

The gloriously overstuffed special features include Impressions: A Journey Behind the Scenes of Twin Peaks, a set of ten short films (all around 30 minutes long) directed by Jason S., the filmmaker who previously directed the documentary David Lynch: The Art Life. Impressions reflect a considerable amount of access to the making of the new series. Here are the titles for you to ponder:

The Man with the Grey Elevated Hair

Tell it Martin

Two Blue Balls

The Number of Completion

Bad Binoculars

See You on the Other Side Dear Friend

Do Not Pick Up Hitchhikers

A Bloody Finger in Your Mouth

The Polish Accountant

A Pot of Boiling Oil

The set also includes Phenomenon, a three-part featurette in which cast and crew reflect on the show’s enduring legacy, along with artists, musicians, and creative personalities.

Both the DVD and the Blu-ray will also include the Twin Peaks Comic-Con panel moderated by Lost/Leftovers genius (and Peaks scholar) Damon Lindelof, and a behind-the-scenes photo gallery. Fans of Peaks arcana will appreciate a collection of promos produced by Lynch. And for everyone who pondered the shifting colors of the opening Rancho Rosa screen, the set will group together all 18 opening logos.

But only the Blu-ray contains some other fan-baiting gems. Original cast member Richard Beymer (Ben Horne) directed two featurettes, Behind the Red Curtain and I Had Bad Milk in Dehradun, which follows Lynch and his collaborators as they shoot in the Red Room. Lastly, there is A Very Lovely Dream: One Week in Twin Peaks, directed by Charles DeLauzirika, which focuses on the return of the Twin Peaks cast to locations in Snoqualmie and North Bend that were used in the original Twin Peaks series.

Now check out the exclusive behind-the-scenes video at the top of this post, which comes from the Impressions chapter titled “The Man with the Grey Elevated Hair.” Viewers will recognize the pivotal scene being filmed, but everyone can appreciate the moment when David Lynch says, “This is very strange, isn’t it?”