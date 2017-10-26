This Is Us: See Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore as Sonny and Cher in Halloween episode

Have you picked out your This Is Us-themed Halloween costume yet? Will you be a giant box of Kleenex? A diapered Manny? Ghost William? The crying mailman? A third unknown Pearson brother? Hurry up and decide, because This Is Us is about to scare up its Halloween episode. Next Tuesday’s installment of the NBC family drama will turn back the clock to the end of the ’80s, and little Randall (Lonnie Chavis) — dressed as Bad-era Michael Jackson — will find his trick-or-treat holiday to be more challenging than he thought.

In other kid costume news, Kate (Mackenzie Hancsicsak) transforms into the Sandy from Grease and Kevin (Parker Bates) goes retro-hobo. Meanwhile, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) will truly be saying “I Got You Babe” as they step out into the neighborhood as Sonny and Cher, a vision you can enjoy above and below.

What drama awaits the Pearsons on All Hallows’ Eve? Tune in… or die! Er, we meant, tune in and find out.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.