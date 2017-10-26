The Crown has found its new star.

The Netflix series has tapped British actress Olivia Colman to replace Emmy nominee Claire Foy in the series.

Colman will take over the role of Queen Elizabeth for seasons 3 and 4 of the acclaimed period drama, EW has learned.

Colman is known for her roles in Broadchurch, The Lobster, and Hot Fuzz, plus she’s in the upcoming Murder on the Orient Express. She won a Golden Globe earlier this year for her supporting performance in AMC’s miniseries The Night Manager.

Each season follows roughly a decade in the life of the Queen, and producers planned from the outset to recast their lead roles after season 2. The new season is expected to roughly cover from 1957 to 1964.

So Foy reprises her role in the upcoming second season of the drama, which will be released by Netflix on Dec. 8.

Matt Smith (Prince Philip), Vanessa Kirby (Princess Margaret), Victoria Hamilton (the Queen Mother), and Jeremy Northam (Antony Eden) are also expected to return. Joining the cast for the new episodes are Matthew Goode (Lord Snowdon, a photographer married Princess Margaret) and Michael C. Hall (as none other than John F. Kennedy).