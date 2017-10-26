Catch the full episode of Entertainment Weekly: The Show here and on PeopleTV. Go to PEOPLE.com/PeopleTV, or download the free app on your smart TV, mobile, and web devices.

Food (title) fight!

Ahead of the upcoming season 2 premiere of Superior Donuts on CBS, Jermaine Fowler stopped by Entertainment Weekly: The Show to prove why his show is better than all other food-themed titles — including Mystic Pizza, Fried Green Tomatoes, Cake Boss, and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.

“Now sure, everybody likes some pizza,” admitted Fowler, discussing Mystic Pizza. “But did you know that movie was named after a town in Connecticut? Superior Donuts is set in Chicago, home of deep dish. Now, which place would you rather have pizza in? That’s what I thought. The setting of Superior Donuts is far superior. Sorry, Connecticut!”

Fowler didn’t stray away from taking on some fierce competitors during the segment, even confronting 2001 Academy Award Best Picture nominee, Chocolat. “That’s just chocolate in French. I mean, does this movie think it’s better than us or something? Get over yourself, man, you’re just chocolate. Watch Superior Donuts, it’s way less full of itself,” he said.

Watch the clip above to hear Fowler’s full comments. Season 2 of Superior Donuts premieres on Monday, Oct. 30 at 9:30 p.m. on CBS.