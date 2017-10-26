Turn your taste buds Upside Down with this Stranger Things recipe

The long-anticipated wait to get back to the Upside Down (or maybe just Hawkins, Indiana) is finally over on Friday Oct. 27 when Stranger Things returns to Netflix for its second season.

Since every epic binge session needs themed snacks, why not rustle up this Demogorgon-zola Grilled Cheese Sandwich by the Muffin Brothers, authors of Stranger Fillings: A Parody Cookbook, while you settle in on the sofa?

We promise it’s truly a monster of a snack and suggest chasing it with a couple of Eggos. “It is advisable to keep a mantrap, tank of gasoline, and baseball bat with nails driven into it nearby for safety,” advise the Muffin Brothers of the prep process.

Ingredients

2 slices ½-inch-thick white bread

1 oz. Gorgonzola cheese

2 tbsp. mayonnaise

1 tbsp. butter

1 fig

1 black olive

1 pine nut to garnish

For the body

1. Clear the work surface of any Upside Down ooze.

2. Cut 2 slices of bread to resemble the body of the Demogorgon.

3. Carefully spread the Gorgonzola on one of the cut slices, and place the other slice of bread on top.

4. Spread mayonnaise on both pieces of bread (this is key to a golden, delectable crunch).

5. Heat a small skillet (nonstick, ideally) over medium.

6. Slide in half of the butter. When it melts, add the sandwich to the pan, and heat for 4 minutes until golden brown; add the remaining butter and flip.

For the head

1. Score the fig into quarters, without slicing right through. Fan open.

2. Cut one thick slice of black olive, and place in center of fig.

3. Cut the pine nut into small shards, and garnish the olive to resemble teeth.

4. Place head at top of sandwich neck to serve.

5. Once complete, serve and enjoy quickly. Then scram before the lights start blinking and things get messy.

Serves: 1

Active Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 16 minutes

Stranger Fillings: A Parody Cookbook is on sale now.

Stranger Things returns to Netflix on Oct. 27.