Rebecca Hall, Luke Evans on Professor Marston and Wonder Woman's real-life origin story

Without a doubt, 2017 has been the year of Wonder Woman. From its success in the box office (grossing more than $800 million globally) to its impact on culture and timely feminism, the world is tied to the wonders of Diana and her story. The first appearance of Diana Prince in a comic strip dates back to 1941 and little to nothing is known about the minds behind the goddess and defender of truth. The stars from the upcoming film Professor Marston and the Wonder Women — Rebecca Hall, Luke Evans, and Bella Heathcote — appeared on Entertainment Weekly: The Show to talk about the controversial and complicated backstory of the DC hero.

“Wonder Woman was written not by a comic book writer, but by a psychologist who was a very serious feminist, who wrote it as propaganda for boys and men, to try and teach them female authority,” Hall, who plays Elizabeth Marston, said.

The actors also talked about the progressiveness of the film, saying that Professor William Moulton Marston, played by Evans, was a modern-day thinker. Evans even spoke about how the professor’s theory of dominance is clearly woven into the comic strip and of course, the love-triangle these characters are involved in. “She will tie up a criminal and force them to tell the truth; its a domination to someone to be compliant,” he noted.

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women, which follows the dynamic of the professor and the two women in his life as well as about the journey of female empowerment, is currently in theaters.

