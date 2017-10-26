Just one day after announcing the largest cast of transgender series regulars, FX has firmed up the rest of the cast for Ryan Murphy’s new ’80s drama Pose.

Evan Peters (American Horror Story), Kate Mara (AHS, House of Cards), James Van Der Beek (What Would Diplo Do?) and Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) will star in the new New York-set series from Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals.

Peters and Mara will play Stan and Patty, a couple who is pulled into the world of the Big Apple in the 1980s. Van Der Beek is Peters’ “financial kingpin boss.” Meanwhile, Maslany will be a modern dance teacher who develops a relationship with Damon (Ryan Jamaal Swain, whose casting was announced Wednesday).

The dance sequences between Maslany and Swain will be choreographed by Ryan Heffington, who worked on Sia’s famous “Chandelier” video.

Pose will shoot its pilot this November in New York.