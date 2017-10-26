Catch the full episode of Entertainment Weekly: The Show here and on PeopleTV. Go to PEOPLE.com/PeopleTV, or download the free app on your smart TV, mobile, and web devices.

“I’ve been in a lot of fun projects over the years and I’m gonna tell you about some of them in a piece called Melissa Explains it All,” ’90s teen queen Melissa Joan Hart declares on Entertainment Weekly: The Show. And that she does.

Fun fact: Sam (Sean O’Neal) wasn’t actually climbing up a ladder into Clarissa’s room all the time on Clarissa Explains It All: He was actually just coming up from the floor with a super-duper short, three-legged ladder. According to Clarissa Melissa, if you look hard enough you might even be able to tell.

We also learn that, like you, the actress has a special place in her nostalgic heart for Sabrina the Teenage Witch. “Ugh, the best years of my life,” admits Hart while detailing all the crazy experiences like going to Australia and Disney’s Animal Kingdom while filming the show. “We just had a blast.”

The cast of Sabrina the Teenage Witch will be reuniting this weekend at Stan Lee’s L.A. Comic Con. Tickets are available at stanleeslacomiccon.com. With any ticket purchase, you’ll get a free yearlong subscription to EW.

But what does Hart has to say about her uncredited appearance as the yearbook girl in 1998’s Can’t Hardly Wait? “I just think bloody shins and being soaking wet.”

You can watch the full clip above to hear the story behind that particular memory.