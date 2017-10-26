Entertainment Weekly

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

TV

Lin-Manuel Miranda developing a Kingkiller Chronicle TV series

Fantasy series from Hamilton composer in the works at Showtime

@JamesHibberd

Posted on

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Showtime is developing a fantasy drama series with the creator of Hamilton.

Patrick Rothfuss’s bestselling contemporary fantasy trilogy The Kingkiller Chronicle is now in the works at the premium cable network with Lin-Manuel Miranda set as executive producer. The Hamilton Tony winner will compose music for the series as well. Writer-producer John Rogers (Leverage) will serve as showrunner.

The series “will follow a pair of wandering performers on their adventures through the unique and startling world of Temerant, immersing audiences in a universe of unexpected heroes, mystical places, and terrifying dark forces.”

The first season will be a “subversive origin story of legendary proportions set a generation before the events of the trilogy’s first novel, The Name of the Wind.”

“Pat Rothruss’ Kingkiller series is some of the most exciting storytelling I have ever read,” Miranda said. “I could not be more thrilled to help bring the sights and sounds of his wondrous world of Temerant to the screen.”