Lin-Manuel Miranda developing a Kingkiller Chronicle TV series

Showtime is developing a fantasy drama series with the creator of Hamilton.

Patrick Rothfuss’s bestselling contemporary fantasy trilogy The Kingkiller Chronicle is now in the works at the premium cable network with Lin-Manuel Miranda set as executive producer. The Hamilton Tony winner will compose music for the series as well. Writer-producer John Rogers (Leverage) will serve as showrunner.

The series “will follow a pair of wandering performers on their adventures through the unique and startling world of Temerant, immersing audiences in a universe of unexpected heroes, mystical places, and terrifying dark forces.”

The first season will be a “subversive origin story of legendary proportions set a generation before the events of the trilogy’s first novel, The Name of the Wind.”

“Pat Rothruss’ Kingkiller series is some of the most exciting storytelling I have ever read,” Miranda said. “I could not be more thrilled to help bring the sights and sounds of his wondrous world of Temerant to the screen.”