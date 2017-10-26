Entertainment Weekly

HBO halts plans to develop Mark Halperin book into movie

@LynetteRice

MEET THE PRESS -- Pictured: (l-r) Mark Halperin, Host MSNBC's With All Due Respect, Yamiche Alcindor, Reporter, New York Times, and moderator Chuck Todd appear on "Meet the Press" in Washington, D.C., Sunday August 7, 2016. (Photo by: William B. Plowman/NBC/NBC NewsWire via Getty Images)

HBO is ditching a project tied to a planned book by Mark Halperin after a CNN report alleged he sexually harassed women several years ago.

The book, which will be co-written with John Heilemann, is about the 2016 presidential election. “HBO has no tolerance for sexual harassment within the company or its productions,” the network said in a statement.

Earlier today, MSNBC said that Halperin would step down from his role as NBC News analyst — he made frequent appearances on Morning Joe — after a CNN report on Wednesday claimed he sexually harassed women while he served as political director at ABC News.

An ABC News spokesman said Halperin left the division more than a decade ago and that “no complaints were filed during his tenure.” But Halperin released a statement to CNN Wednesday, saying, “During this period, I did pursue relationships with women that I worked with, including some junior to me. I now understand from these accounts that my behavior was inappropriate and caused others pain. For that, I am deeply sorry and I apologize. Under the circumstances, I’m going to take a step back from my day-to-day work while I properly deal with this situation.”

Halperin, 52, co-wrote the bestselling book Game Change, which was made into an HBO movie starring Julianne Moore as Sarah Palin.