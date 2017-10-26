Happy Endings alum Zach Knighton joins guest cast of Fox comedy LA to Vegas

Zach Knighton is headed to Vegas.

The Happy Endings vet will guest-star in multiple episodes of Fox midseason comedy LA to Vegas, EW has learned. Knighton will play a hip Las Vegas chef who also serves up romantic interest for Ronnie (Kim Matula).

The series, which chronicles the adventures of a plane’s crew (captained by Dylan McDermott) and passengers, includes Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, and Steven Levitan (Modern Family) among its executive producers. It launches in January. Watch the trailer here.

Knighton has recently popped up on such shows as The Good Fight, Fresh Off the Boat, and Elementary.

The LA to Vegas guest cast also features Dermot Mulroney, who, yes, will finally match wits onscreen with Dylan McDermott.