Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Thursday’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy. Read at your own risk!

Well, that didn’t take long.

During Thursday’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy, Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) decidedly ended their marriage. The duo amicably realized that there is just far too much baggage that comes along with trying to keep their relationship alive following the discovery and removal of Amelia’s brain tumor, the side effects of which colored most of their marriage.

The breakup comes in the wake of Owen seeing his sister Megan (Abigail Spencer) find her own happiness with Riggs (Martin Henderson) despite their shared infidelity and her subsequent 10 years in captivity. (Thursday’s episode marked Henderson’s last. Read more about that here.) Thus, Owen is off to find his own happiness, but whether that includes Amelia in his life — as a friend or something more down the line — remains to be seen.

“There’s always a chance with every relationship for reconciliation,” McKidd tells EW. “Even though it seems, by the end of this episode, that this is what’s to happen with Owen and Amelia, they have a lot of history and there’s a lot of love there. So they are going to try to be friends. That’s their commitment right now. Whether that will be possible, or whether the history and the attraction and the chemistry that they have reignites that, that’s also possible.”

In some ways, this breakup is almost a relief for both. Because of her brain tumor, Amelia has made many impulsive decisions over the years, which includes proposing to Owen, running on their wedding day, and eventually telling him that she doesn’t want to have children. “They try to be very adult about it,” McKidd notes. “This was a tumor that caused all of this. This was neither of our faults, neither of us is to walk away with blame or guilt or shame, and that’s their starting point. So it’s as healthy as it can be for a breakup. And who knows where that’s going to lead. They both agreed to press the restart button on it all.”

With that said, Amelia and Owen fans shouldn’t necessarily get their hopes up. With Owen now single, that could pave the way for a romance with Teddy (Kim Raver), whom Owen kissed in the premiere — she’s long harbored feelings for him, which caused tension with Owen’s first wife, Cristina (Sandra Oh). “I have a feeling Owen deserves and probably needs a little bit of time to be a single guy,” McKidd contends. “He’s not been a single guy for a very long time. That will be fun to see that for him. I don’t think he’s ready to be in a relationship. I think the shock of the tumor and the reality for that is a lot for him and for Amelia, so I think he deserves to heal and have some fun for awhile before anything really serious happens for him.”

