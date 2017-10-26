Cisco will be in hot water during Tuesday’s episode of The Flash when Gypsy’s father comes to town.

As revealed over the summer, Danny Trejo will play the role of Breacher, a feared bounty hunter from Earth-19 and the imposing father to inter-dimensional bounty hunter Gypsy (Jessica Camacho), a.k.a. Cisco’s (Carlos Valdes) girlfriend. While that sounds like the perfect role for the man whose credits include Machete and From Dusk Till Dawn, Valdes reveals Trejo is actually very different in real life.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: What can you tease of what’s next for Cisco in his relationship with Gypsy, especially since her father Breacher is coming in?

CARLOS VALDES: Honestly, my favorite thing to explore as an actor this season has been the relationship with Gypsy. We’ve been able to discover so many fun colors, and the thing about this relationship that’s really interesting to me is how playful it can be, and I think Jessica Camacho also relishes in that. The relationship is sort of a long-distance relationship, you could say, a trans-dimensional relationship, if you will, but unlike in real life, these characters have the luxury of being able to see each other whenever they want, for the most part, considering the fact that their powers include breaching, and so they can go from A to Z in a split second. But I think naturally, as part of a growing relationship, some obstacles have to get in the way, and Breacher is definitely one of those obstacles. It’s sort of a classic meet-the-parents situation, with the disapproving, menacing, bloodthirsty father. I wouldn’t call him bloodthirsty, though.

What threat does he pose when he comes in?

Honestly, it literally is just as simple as a father being threatened by his daughter’s boyfriend. It really is that simple, but I think that encounter forces Cisco to man up and weigh whether her psychopathic father’s blessing is really something that he needs in the first place.

What was it like working with Danny Trejo?

Awesome. He’s the sweetest man. I expected him to just be that hard-ass, that type that he plays so well on screen, but he really is just a sweet man. His life is incredible. We’ve heard so many stories about his life. He’s regaled us with these tales, and we’ve told him time and again, “You should write a book, your life is incredible,” just the trajectory that got him here in the first place. His whole M.O. is just doing things for other people, and everything good that he’s ever gotten in his life has been the direct result of doing something good for somebody else that needs it, you know? And I think that is something so inspirational and so out of left field when compared to the kinds of characters that he plays in TV and in movies, but man, he’s a blast to work with. He’s full of life. He’s full of stories, and as soon as they yell, action, he switches and he becomes that deranged man.

