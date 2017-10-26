Discovery of Witches TV adaptation adds Doctor Who, Sherlock alums

A Discovery of Witches has rounded out its coven.

The television adaptation has added Alex Kingston (Doctor Who) and Lindsey Duncan (The Leftovers, Sherlock) to its increasing ranks, which are led by Matthew Goode and Teresa Palmer.

Based on Deborah Harkness’ All Souls Trilogy, the show, produced by Sky Original Productions and Bad Wolf, is currently shooting the first season at the new Bad Wolf studios in Cardiff, Wales, as well as on location around the U.K. and Europe.

Kingston, best known for her portrayal of River Song on BBC’s Doctor Who, will play Sarah Bishop, a witch and extremely protective aunt of Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer). The series is produced by Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter of Bad Wolf productions, who previously worked with Kingston on Doctor Who.

“Thrilled to be working again with Jane Tranter and Julie Gardner,” said Kingston in a statement. “They brought me into Doctor Who and introduced me to Cardiff!!! And I am back again… A home from home, with a terrific cast and crew!”

Lindsey Duncan, who was recently seen as Lady Smallwood on Sherlock, is joining fellow Sherlock cast member Louise Brealey on the Discovery of Witches team. Duncan will play Ysabeau, the haughty and fiercely protective vampire mother of Matthew de Clermont (Matthew Goode). “It was only a matter of time before I was asked to play a vampire. At last! I’m thrilled to be involved in the series. I know Bad Wolf will make something really special,” said Duncan.

Valarie Pettiford (The Blacklist, Being Mary Jane) and Tanya Moodie round out the latest casting additions as Emily (Em) Mather, the partner of Sarah Bishop, and Agatha Wilson, a daemon member of the Congregation who finds her family drawn into the mystery surrounding Ashmole 782, respectively.

Shooting for the series began in September and the show is slated to premiere in the UK in 2018. An American distributor has yet to be named.