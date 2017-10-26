Arrow stars on Oliver and Felicity's future

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Thursday’s episode of Arrow. Read at your own risk!

Oliver and Felicity officially reunited during Thursday’s episode of Arrow.

Despite their kiss in the season 5 finale, when Arrow returned, Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) had pressed pause on their relationship so that William could adjust to life with Oliver. But now that Oliver has given up the mantle of being the Emerald Archer and William seems somewhat settled, Oliver gives Felicity a key to his apartment, a sign he’s ready for their romance to continue — something they seal with a kiss at the close of the hour.

“They are back together,” Amell confirms to EW. “Right now, they’re back together, but I don’t know [what’s next].”

As Amell previously teased, there is much more trust between the duo now in the wake of everything they’ve experienced, which means they won’t be restarting this relationship from square one. “I don’t think they can,” Rickards concurs. “I just don’t think you can with anyone you have history with and someone you really, really care for. It’s usually one to 100. They do really love each other and they’ve hopefully solidified their friendship and hopefully can grow off the base of that.”

But they will face their fair share of challenges, especially when Felicity’s past comes back to haunt her during next week’s episode — something she chooses to face alone. “She refuses the team’s help for 75 percent of it,” Rickards says of the hour. “As we’ve seen before, Felicity doing that doesn’t always end up in her favor and is also nearsighted. It has to do with stealing some tech. It is one of my favorite episodes ever. I had one of the best times filming that episode, so hopefully you’ll like it.”

Though he’s no longer the Green Arrow, Oliver will question her decision not to rely on the team. “They have a little bit of a back and forth because he says, ‘You can do what you want to do,’ and that’s a big thing with Oliver this year, is he trusts people to do their job,” Amell says. “‘Do it, take over, go for it.’ And he and Felicity get into it a little bit because he says, ‘Look, you can do what you want, just don’t do it without backup. Use the team, that’s what they’re there for.’ The fact that she’s doesn’t gives him pause a little bit.”

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.