AMC renews Preacher for season 3

The road trip from Hell will continue.

More than a month after the season 2 finale, AMC has ordered a third season of Preacher, which will debut in 2018. Executive producer Seth Rogen announced the news on Twitter.

Adapted from Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon’s comic book series, the AMC drama stars Dominic Cooper as the titular preacher, Jesse Custer, who has recently gained the power to command people to do as he says. Academy Award nominee Ruth Negga and Joseph Gilgun star as his badass girlfriend, Tulip, and vampire best friend, Cassidy.

Following the destruction of Jesse and Tulip’s hometown, season 2 sent the trio to New Orleans in search of God. Then, in last month’s finale, Tulip’s death forced Jesse and Cassidy to head for Angelville in hopes of her being resurrected.