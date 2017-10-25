Syfy's horror anthology series Channel Zero reveals title of third installment

The third installment of Channel Zero is sure to be meaty.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Channel Zero: No-End House finale, Syfy has announced that the next season of the horror anthology series will be titled Channel Zero: Butcher’s Block.

Set to premiere in early 2018, Butcher’s Block is inspired by Kerry Hammond’s “Search and Rescue Woods” Creepypasta tale. Olivia Luccardi (It Follows) will star as Alice, an idealistic young woman, who upon moving to a new city, comes across a series of disappearances connected to a mysterious staircase in one of the area’s worst neighborhoods. Along with her schizophrenic older sister (Teen Wolf‘s Holland Roden), they discover what is preying on the city’s residents.

Rutger Hauer (Blade Runner), Brandon Scott (Wreck-It Ralph), and Krisha Fairchild (Krisha) are also onboard for the Max Landis (Chronicle) produced series.

Watch the first teaser above. Channel Zero: No-End House finishes its run tonight at 10 p.m. ET on Syfy.