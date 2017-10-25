Scandal: Fitz and Olivia reunite in fiery sneak peek

It’s the moment Gladiators have been waiting for: Fitz and Olivia will finally and officially reunite during Thursday’s episode of Scandal.

When last they saw each other, Fitz (Tony Goldwyn) and Olivia (Kerry Washington) shared a very public kiss on the White House lawn. This came after Olivia shamed him away from taking over B613 and then did so herself. Fitz is now back, armed with the information from Rowan that Olivia has taken a dark path. So, their reunion isn’t quite as romantic as some fans may be hoping. Actually, it’s not, it’s for sure not — and EW has an exclusive sneak peek from Thursday’s episode to prove it.

Scandal airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.