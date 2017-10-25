Ryan Murphy's new FX series Pose sets record for most transgender series regulars

Ryan Murphy is once again pushing the boundaries of television. Murphy and FX have announced that, after a six-month casting process, they have assembled the largest transgender cast of series regulars ever for his new 1980s set series Pose.

The series, created by Murphy, Brad Falchuk (American Horror Story), and Steven Canals, will focus on New York City and its various social scenes, from the wealthy elite to the ball culture.

MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar, and Angelica Ross (below) will all be portraying trans characters on Pose.

Tony Award winner Billy Porter (Kinky Boots) is also joining the series along with Ryan Jamaal Swain and Dyllon Burnside.

Canals is writing scripts with Our Lady J (Transparent) and trans activist Janet Mock with real-life ’80s ball culture performers Hector Xtravaganza, Skylar King and Sol Williams serving as consultants.

The series will also be mentoring transgender directors through Murphy’s Half Foundation.

The pilot for Pose shoots this November in New York City.