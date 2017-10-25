Outlander‘s Sam Heughan is never one to openly disagree with the creative direction of the series, but he did publicly take issue with a moment in Sunday’s “A. Malcolm” when he was expected to break down over news of his daughter, Brianna.

In a series of #AsktheFrasers tweets Tuesday with fans, Heughan was asked why he didn’t follow a script directive to “completely fall apart” and “drop in Claire’s arms” after seeing photographs of his daughter for the first time. The fan managed to obtain a draft of the script, which led to the question about Sunday’s much-anticipated reunion in the print shop.

why didn’t Jamie fall apart when seeing pics of Bree? It was in the script. #OutlanderALN pic.twitter.com/eqSUpaM3xq — Anna Màiri (@DrobertsjhsAnna) October 24, 2017

In the episode, Heughan’s reaction to seeing images of his daughter was far more subdued and tear-free. That’s the way the actor preferred to portray the moment, lest it become too “melodramatic.”

“I use action lines as guide only,” the actor tweeted. “‘Falling apart’ doesn’t have to mean tears, can be internal. Was my creative choice. Plus felt melodramatic.” He went on to tweet that, “Jamie hasn’t met Bree. Has had relationship with Willie [the son introduced in a previous episode]. Plus wonder at situation, new tech, never seen B etc.Way was written felt stalled scene.”

I use action lines as guide only "Falling apart" doesnt have to mean tears, can be internal. Was my creative choice. Plus felt melodramatic https://t.co/nHxny45uQy — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) October 25, 2017

J hasn't met Bree. Has had relationship with Willie. Plus wonder at situation, new tech, never seen B etc.Way was written felt stalled scene https://t.co/m716jbEIiY — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) October 25, 2017

It would seem the scribes who maintain the Outlander Writers twitter account, not to mention several fans of Diana Gabaldon’s books, would have preferred that he had stuck to the script. In “Voyager,” Gabaldon’s third book on which the season is based, Jamie is unrestrained in his reaction to the Brianna images.

“It’s our intention that all action lines are filmed,” the writers tweeted. “We’re disappointed this one wasn’t.” The writers promised to address it more in their weekly Outlander podcast, out later this week.

It's our intention that all action lines are filmed. we're disappointed this one wasn't. Will talk more about it on podcast. #OutlanderALN https://t.co/J6MGsC1g4A — Outlander Writers (@OutlanderWriter) October 24, 2017

Ultimately, many fans sided with Heughan, saying the scene “played out perfectly” and how it’s “good to get a different perspective.” But that didn’t stop Heughan for apologizing later for having “technical issues” with the episode.

Not every part of the twitter discussion came with a certain level of discord. At one point, Caitriona Balfe tried to inject a little levity to the discussion.

Hey @SamHeughan why aren't you nicer to me #AskTheFrasers ??? — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) October 24, 2017

Outlander airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Starz.