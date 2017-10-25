Fergus and Young Ian are up to no good in new Outlander images

Will this end well for Fergus and Young Ian?

In new images from Sunday’s episode of Outlander, Fergus (César Domboy) and Young Ian (John Bell) have more than their fair share of fun at a tavern while Claire (Caitriona Balfe) meets a strange woman whom she attempts to treat. In fact, Claire tries a little too hard in this episode to treat the infirms (whether or not they deserve it!).

Here’s the official logline for the episode titled “Crème de Menthe: “In the aftermath of a violent confrontation, Claire follows her conscience as a surgeon, even though it could put her and Jamie’s lives at risk. At the same time, Jamie attempts to evade the reach of the Crown as its representative closes in on his illegal dealings.”

The Starz drama airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Starz.