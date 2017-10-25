Me, Myself & I adds Vanessa Williams in recurring role

Me, Myself & I has invented a new flame for Older Alex Riley.

Emmy, Tony, and Grammy-nominee Vanessa Williams has joined the freshman CBS sitcom in the recurring role of Kelly Frasier. The character will serve as a business rival-turned-love interest of John Larroquette’s version of Riley, the protagonist, whose younger versions are played by Jack Dylan Grazer and Bobby Moynihan.

“I have been a huge fan of Vanessa Williams for a long time,” said creator Dan Kopelman. “Seeing her in the role of Kelly, playing off of John Larroquette, is like attending the Olympic Games. I can’t wait for the Me, Myself & I viewers to see Vanessa as Kelly.”

Williams and Larroquette previously appeared together on the third season of TNT’s The Librarians. The actress’ most notable TV work was her Emmy-nominated run as Wilhelmina Slater on ABC’s hit series Ugly Betty.