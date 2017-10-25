Marvel's Daredevil: Vincent D'Onofrio to return in season 3 as Wilson Fisk

The Kingpin is back.

Vincent D’Onofrio is set to reprise his role as crime boss Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. Kingpin, in the third season of Marvel’s Daredevil, EW has confirmed. The actor starred in the first season of the series about the blind lawyer-slash-vigilante (Charlie Cox) as the primary villain, and made a brief return in season 2 when Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) was sent to the same prison in which Fisk had been incarcerated.

Fisk’s return won’t be the only change when it comes to Marvel’s small-screen version of Hell’s Kitchen. Daredevil season 3 will also be swapping showrunners: Erik Oleson (The Man in the High Castle, Arrow) will be taking up the mantle for the series, following the departures of Doug Petrie and Marco Ramirez as co-showrunners of season 2. (Ramirez most recently helmed Marvel’s The Defenders.) Deadline was first to report the news of D’Onofrio’s return and Oleson’s appointment.

Marvel’s Daredevil will be set in the aftermath of the team-up series, which saw Matt Murdock clinging to life in its final scene. Marvel’s The Defenders is currently streaming on Netflix.