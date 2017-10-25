Lin-Manuel Miranda surprises Jimmy Fallon audience with epic freestyle

The first two volunteers for Jimmy Fallon‘s “Freestylin’ With The Roots” segment on Tuesday night must’ve been disappointed when they saw who was coming out to rap for the third audience member. Lin-Manuel Miranda surprised everyone with a Hamilton-style freestyle for a hypothetical play called The Sassy Life.

Fallon typically picks guests from his audience to answer some questions and he’ll give those answers to The Roots, who’ll then improvise a performance. Dave Chappelle and Justin Bieber popped up as audience members on a couple occasions, and Miranda had previously infused the musical late-night challenge with a little #Ham4Ham spirit.

Now, he’s all about audience member Olivia, who said she would cast Adele in a Broadway play about her life, called The Sassy Life.

“How does a sweet, super sweet, sweeter than the Sweet’N Low and Stevia grow up to be a sassy gal Olivia,” Miranda rapped. “Ah yeah, I’ve loved her ever since, she showed up like Adele wearing those floral prints.”

The audience, because they can’t get enough of Hamilton, went wild. If only he could get that kind of reaction from his son, Sebastian. “My son doesn’t like Hamilton,” the Tony winner told Fallon later on the show. “No, he likes ‘Dear Theodosia’ [from the musical] because he thinks my wife wrote it. She sings him to sleep with that song, so if I try to sing it, he goes, ‘You did not write that song. Mommy wrote that song.’ So he’s a harsh critic.”

Sebastian did, however, like “Almost Like Praying,” the song Miranda wrote to help raise money for hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico. “He got up and went, ‘I am Puerto Rico! You are Puerto Rico! We are Puerto Rico! We are Puerto Rico!'” Miranda recalled.

Watch clips of Miranda’s appearance above.