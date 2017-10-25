See the outrageous first trailer for Will Ferrell-produced Fox comedy LA to Vegas

It’s almost time to fly the flirty skies. Captain Dave (Dylan McDermott) brings you to a cruising altitude of outrageousness in Fox’s midseason comedy LA to Vegas. The series, which follows the exploits of crew members and passengers who are headed to Sin City (and back), will offer up all sorts of high-flying high jinks, including but not limited to the concept of cockpit blocking. Check it out in the trailer above.

LA to Vegas, which boasts Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, and Modern Family creator Steven Levitan among its executive producers, takes flight in January.