Kristen Bell says a Veronica Mars miniseries 'is going to happen'

Kristen Bell just cracked the case of whether or not Veronica Mars will return wide open.

On Wednesday, her Mars costar Ryan Hansen was asked about a possible revival of the cult series during a Facebook Live interview with IndieWire, and he went straight to the source by calling Bell for some scoop.

“[Creator] Rob [Thomas] and I are sort of in constant contact about when we could do it again,” Bell said, while noting that part of the issue is her day job on The Good Place. “There’s a lot of willingness and commitment to doing it again.”

Premiering in 2004, the UPN/CW series starred Bell at the the titular protagonist, a high school student who moonlights as a private investigator. In 2014, seven years after the show wrapped its three-season run, a Veronica Mars movie was released. The film was funded through Kickstarter, a move Bell says they won’t replicate the next time around.

“Personally, and I think that Rob probably agrees, (A) we’ll never make the fans pay for it again, (B) the format works better in an episodic, where you get a little more of it,” she said. “So we want to do a miniseries. We are willing to put the effort in. I mean, if I have to do it as Murder, She Wrote at 80, we’re going to do it. It’s going to happen.”

Warner Bros. Television, which produced Veronica Mars, didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.

Watch Hansen’s interview above. He calls Bell around the 13-minute mark.