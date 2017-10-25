Grey's Anatomy star Abigail Spencer previews Army flashback hour

Grey’s Anatomy is going back in time.

Thursday’s episode features a flashback to 10 years prior and details the events that led to Megan’s (Abigail Spencer) kidnapping. As viewers know, she was presumed dead after her helicopter crashed, but was actually abducted and held captive for the last decade by militants.

“It’s almost like a little indie movie,” Spencer tells EW of the hour. “This is the episode of, ‘Okay, so what happened?’ We’ve been dancing around it, insinuating everyone’s got their own points of view. It comes up in conversation, but it’s never really fully divulged what happened between Teddy [Kim Raver], Owen [Kevin McKidd], Nathan [Martin Henderson], and Megan. It’s really great because you see their backstory and you really see their friendship, what they’ve been through together, what they went through, who they were 10 years ago when this whole thing began.”

However, just because it’s been a topic of conversation for years now on Grey’s doesn’t mean the events of the hour won’t surprise you. “What you think happened is not actually what happened,” Spencer teases. “What’s really interesting about this episode is what you think is the big secret isn’t actually the secret, because what I love about Grey’s Anatomy is it’s much more relationship-focused. So you really learn about what really happened between Nathan and Megan, and what they’ve been keeping a secret. And how Megan got kidnapped. You actually see it happen, so those are the three big headlines of the episode that are going to be explored.”

What will also finally be addressed is the fact that Nathan had cheated on Megan prior to her accident, something that drew ire from Owen, who for years blamed Nathan for what happened to Megan. “You’re not going to see a flashback to Nathan cheating on her, because that would be devastating to all involved,” Spencer says. “But yes, it’s going to be addressed. You’re going to understand what actually happened, and you’re going to see why Nathan is kind of the greatest guy ever.”

The episode is juxtaposed with Owen and Megan rehashing old wounds in the present day as Megan makes a decision about her future — one that ties into the show’s complicated love triangle that includes Nathan and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo). However, the show has flipped the trope of having two women fight over a man on its head, and instead they’ve each been pushing Riggs toward the other.

“Grey’s Anatomy is run by Shonda Rhimes, Krista Vernoff, and Debbie Allen — this beautiful matriarchy,” Spencer notes. “It’s like, ‘Let’s not do that anymore,’ because actually what adults sometimes want is for the other person to be happy. When you really care about someone, you want the best for them. Because of what Meredith has been through in losing someone, and now what Megan has been through the past 10 years of being in captivity and being kidnapped, it comes with this level of people doing what makes them the most happy. It’s good that we see that on network television. A lot of young people are watching the show now, and how cool is it that the next generation is seeing women be great to each other?”

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.