Logan screenwriter brings no man's land to Netflix with new Godless trailer

The women of the Steven Soderbergh-produced Western drama, Godless, are “a lot f—king stronger” than you might think. With the new trailer for the Netflix series from Scott Frank, the screenwriter behind Logan and The Wolverine, comes a new look at La Belle, a town from the Old West that’s run by women. Michelle Dockery and Merritt Wever are playing two of them. Just don’t ask how they’ve faired without men if you don’t want a bullet to the head.

As the trailer takes us on a journey with cowboy and cowgirl gunslingers, the footage taps the tones of Nico Vega’s version of “Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down),” a song that brings to mind another story about a powerful, determined woman who’ll cut down any man that stands in her way: Kill Bill.

Godless, a seven-episode limited series, stars Jack O’Connell as Roy Goode, a man on the run after betraying the gang of well-known criminal Frank Griffin (Jeff Daniels). So he hides out in La Belle, a mining town in New Mexico, thereby bringing the fight to Alice Fletcher (Dockery), a widower, and Tess Frazer (Wever), who knows how to handle a gun.

“It’s a fearful thing to love what death can touch,” a voice warns.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson put it best on Twitter: “All hail the mighty [Scott Frank].”

Frank created Godless and executive-produces with Soderbergh and Casey Silver. The series debuts on Netflix Nov. 22.

Watch the trailer above.