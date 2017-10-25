Welcome back, Carly!

Wait, scratch that. General Hospital is bringing back Tamara Braun, but not to resume her old role.

EW can exclusively reveal that Braun, who earned an Emmy nod for playing Carly Corinthos on GH from 2001 to 2005, is returning to the ABC sudser on Nov. 21 — but as a whole new character. A previous report hinted to the possibility in September, though the daytime drama hasn’t confirmed it until now.

Since the Emmy-winning Laura Wright now plays Carly, it’s unclear who Braun will embody when she shows up in Port Charles. But it seems very likely her appearance will be connected to last month’s return of Steve Burton.