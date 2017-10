Well, that didn’t take long.

EW has an exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday’s episode of The Blacklist, in which Liz (Megan Boone) quickly discovers that Nik (Piter Marek) has been killed. She, of course, blames herself for dragging him into this world, suspecting Red (James Spader) of killing him after he tried to get out. But what she doesn’t know is that a mysterious man strangled him and stole the infamous suitcase.

The Blacklist airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.