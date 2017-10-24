Stranger Things creators talked to Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman for season 2

Happy Stranger Things week! The Netflix series finally returns for its second installment on Friday with the bigger, scarier, very cinematically named Stranger Things 2.

The series opens during the week of Halloween in 1984 and finds the core group of kids — Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) — all dressed as the Ghostbusters.

In order to use those costumes, though, Things creators Ross and Matt Duffer had to actually have a conversation with the film’s director Ivan Reitman and star/co-writer Dan Aykroyd. “We got to talk to Ivan Reitman on the phone because he and Dan Aykroyd had to approve it,” says Matt Duffer.

The Duffer Brothers are huge film fans so this was a work call but also a massive thrill. “[Reitman] said it was flattering,” says Matt Duffer. “He read the scripts. He had seen the first season or at least had heard of it or pretended like he had. But they were really into being part of the show. Then they sent us all these Ghostbusters toys at the end of the shoot. That’s one of my top 5 most worn-out VHS tapes.”

