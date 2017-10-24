What advice The Goonies star Sean Astin gave Stranger Things kids

Sean Astin knows what it’s like to be a child actor in the spotlight: When he was just 14, he starred as Mikey in The Goonies. Now, over three decades later, Astin is able to impart some of the wisdom he gained from his experience to the kids from Stranger Things.

“For me, as an older generation now, coming into an environment where I did exactly what these kids are doing — and they all know it and they’re looking at me like, ‘Oh, tell us stories,'” he told EW. “I think the only advice that I gave them was just to enjoy yourself. That’s so weird. I’m blessed to have a unique point of view and unique perspective on stuff like that. So when I get to it, you know, riding a bike quickly on a set where there’s an adventure going on, yeah, that’s my wheelhouse, I know that.”

Astin also discussed the element of nostalgia in being involved in another production that includes child actors as the main characters. Specifically, he noted his ability now to take a step back and appreciate all of the little things that go on during production.

“I think I finally came to grips with being in my mid 40s acting in Stranger Things because I have in common that memory of all those cool songs and posters and couches and the window dressing,” he says. “It’s not my bailiwick to notice a lot when I go around, but you walk in and you go, ‘Oh, right. Wow! Throwback!’”

Watch the full clip above to hear all of Astin’s comments. Stranger Things 2 will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix Oct. 27.