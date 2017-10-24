Josh Charles, Ava DuVernay, and other celebs pay tribute to Benson star Robert Guillaume

Robert Guillaume, a two-time Emmy winner for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his roles in Benson and Soap, respectively, died Tuesday in Los Angeles. He was 89.
The outpouring of support from celebrities has been immediate, with former colleagues Josh Charles and Josh Malina being two of the first to pay tribute to the late legend on Twitter. “Robert Guillaume radiated such warmth, light, dignity, and above all, class. That smile and laugh touched us all. RIP to the best boss ever,” wrote Charles on Twitter.
“R.I.P. Robert Guillaume. Saw him play Nathan Detroit on Broadway in 1976. Made me want to be an actor. It was a thrill to work w him on SN,” read Malina’s tweet.
Check out some of the other celebrity reactions to Robert Guillaume’s death below.