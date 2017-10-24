Josh Charles, Ava DuVernay, and other celebs pay tribute to Benson star Robert Guillaume

Robert Guillaume, a two-time Emmy winner for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his roles in Benson and Soap, respectively, died Tuesday in Los Angeles. He was 89.

The outpouring of support from celebrities has been immediate, with former colleagues Josh Charles and Josh Malina being two of the first to pay tribute to the late legend on Twitter. “Robert Guillaume radiated such warmth, light, dignity, and above all, class. That smile and laugh touched us all. RIP to the best boss ever,” wrote Charles on Twitter.

“R.I.P. Robert Guillaume. Saw him play Nathan Detroit on Broadway in 1976. Made me want to be an actor. It was a thrill to work w him on SN,” read Malina’s tweet.

Check out some of the other celebrity reactions to Robert Guillaume’s death below.

Robert Guillaume radiated such warmth, light, dignity, and above all, class. That smile and laugh touched us all. RIP to the best boss ever. — Josh Charles (@MrJoshCharles) October 24, 2017

Giant of stage + screen. Also let's remember that Robert Guillaume was among the first celebs to appear at AIDS fundraisers. Thank you, sir. pic.twitter.com/Zu1klgGAV3 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 24, 2017

R.I.P. Robert Guillaume. Saw him play Nathan Detroit on Broadway in 1976. Made me want to be an actor. It was a thrill to work w him on SN. — 🌎Seasonal Scaryname🌎 (@JoshMalina) October 24, 2017

So sad Robert Guillaume has passed I was so fortunate to direct this kind soul In DEATH WARRANT with Van Damme R.I.P. 😞 pic.twitter.com/ky5GWyeWE3 — Deran Sarafian (@DeranSarafian) October 24, 2017

RIP Robert Guillaume….he was the first Phantom of the Opera I ever saw when it came to Los Angeles. Great actor. — josh goblin 👹 (@joshgroban) October 24, 2017

TV legend Robert Guillaume passed away today at the age of 89. He will be missed. #RIP pic.twitter.com/ULn4WPTnJg — hulu (@hulu) October 24, 2017

I’m missing #RobertGuillaume, an intelligent, groundbreaking actor. He took a side role of a butler and turned it into the key character, becoming a de facto governor. He helped create HBO’s Happily Ever After & helped children of color see themselves in great stories. #RIP — anthonyfoxx (@anthonyfoxx) October 24, 2017

The stroke he suffered during Sports Night was written into the show. This was his return. RIP Robert Guillaume pic.twitter.com/eURutArNo8 — Kevin T. Porter (@KevinTPorter) October 24, 2017

When I was 10, because I was a little brat, I shouted “Benson sucks” at Robert Guillaume, and I’ve felt bad about it ever since. RIP, sir. — Sean O'Neal (@seanoneal) October 24, 2017

"..come on, let's get som'n to eat."

Rest In Peace, Robert Guillaumehttps://t.co/ncHfkLwM45 — Zo! (@Zo3hree5ive) October 24, 2017