Paula Abdul to guest on Fresh Off the Boat

We are straight up going to tell you that Paula Abdul is headed to Fresh Off the Boat.

The singer and former American Idol judge will guest-star in an episode of the ABC’s ’90s-set comedy, EW has learned. She’ll play a visiting arts instructor named Holly who will get the neighborhood Christmas carolers into singing shape. Jessica (Constance Wu) questions her own Christmas spirit after she taps Holly to oversee the entire production.

Abdul, who is a judge on the Australian version of So You Think You Can Dance, played herself recently on Fox’s short-lived comedy Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life and BET’s Real Housewives parody Real Husbands of Hollywood.

The episode, titled “Do You Hear What I Hear,” is slated to air in December.

George Takei, Pay Sajak, and Vanna White are the other famous faces on the season 4 guest roster of FOTB.

Fresh Off the Boat airs Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.