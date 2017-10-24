Nick Kroll's Big Mouth renewed for season 2 at Netflix

Puberty isn’t always a swift process — for some, it can take several years. Fortunately for fans of Big Mouth, the new animated series that details the wonders and horrors of the transitional period won’t conclude after one year, either. Netflix announced Tuesday afternoon that Big Mouth will return for a second season in 2018.

In the brief preview released Tuesday, it appears that the animated series will tackle more of the same pubescent topics covered in the first season. While it’s currently unclear whether there will be more dancing tampon musical numbers, it does look like the hormone monster will return. Though creator Nick Kroll and John Mulaney look to be locks for season 2, it’s not known which other members of the all-star cast — which includes Jordan Peele, Jenny Slate, Maya Rudolph, and Fred Armisen — will return.

Watch the full clip above for the season 2 announcement. Season 1 of Big Mouth is currently streaming exclusively on Netflix.