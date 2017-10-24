Watch Ellen DeGeneres scare the crap out of Sam Smith in Halloween prank

Scare me once, shame on you. Scare me twice, well, still shame on you.

Ellen DeGeneres had a little Halloween-themed fun at musician Sam Smith’s expense during his segment on The Ellen Show on Tuesday, scaring him twice in less than a minute. In between the first and second scares, the “Too Good at Goodbyes” singer noted that he thought a scare was coming from inside the box next to him, which then occurred just moments later.

“I thought it was going to come out of this,” he joked, pointing at the box. “I was waiting for it to come out of this.” He could hardly finish the second sentence before the box sprung open, sending Smith into the corner of his chair in fright.

The scares came in the midst of the British pop star discussing his current residence, a house that he believes to be haunted. Despite his suspicions, he noted that he doesn’t allow it to affect his sleep schedule.

“I have a good relationship with the ghosts. Sometimes at night, I get up and I’m like ‘Leave me alone,'” he said, clapping his hands for emphasis. “And they do. I feel like if you talk to it and you’re like, ‘Please, I just need to sleep.'”

Watch the full clip from The Ellen Show above to see the scares and all of Smith’s comments about his haunted house.