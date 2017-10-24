Criminal Minds: Here's a sneak peek of Shemar Moore's return

Baby girl has major PTSD and only one man can take away the hurt. Fortunately, he’s right outside the break room!

In this exclusive clip from Thursday’s episode of Criminal Minds, Shemar Moore will briefly reprise his role as Derek Morgan, who returns to the BAU to help Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) deal with a particularly troublesome case. Moore’s appearance also comes ahead of the debut of S.W.A.T., his new drama for CBS that debuts Nov. 2.

Moore last appeared in the season 12 finale last spring. He left the show last March after 11 seasons and 252 episodes — but he’s always welcomed back by Penelope, as evidenced in this huggy clip that comes with its own octopus-themed mug.