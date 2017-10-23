Daytime drama favorite Kristoff St. John is undergoing psychiatric treatment after a reported scare regarding his mental health.

EW has confirmed the actor, who plays Neil Winters on CBS’ The Young and the Restless, is expected to meet with his soap bosses sometime this week after seeking treatment for an incident that occurred last Wednesday. Kristoff has been open about his battles with depression after the loss of his son, Julian, who died by suicide nearly three years ago.

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, St. John’s ex-wife blasted early reports about the initial incident that led her ex to seek help.

“I want the world to know the truth about what is happening with Kristoff, because currently there is inaccurate, and fabricated information being reported by certain online outlets,” said Mia St. John. “No parent should ever have to bury their child, and for those who do, it is a nightmare that haunts you forever. The death of our beloved son Julian has taken a toll on both of us. He is an actor and while he may appear whole on the outside, his heart is broken. As a society, we need to start taking mental health seriously and realize that no one is immune.”

St. John’s last tweet was on Oct. 12 to alert his followers about mental health awareness. His pinned tweet is about his son and wanting to seek “vindication.”

Going to war…for justice…vindication…for my son Julian and those that suffer from mental illness.

Godspeed https://t.co/Iz5YkhJvqq — Kristoff St John (@kristoffstjohn1) May 26, 2015

St. John has been on the CBS sudser since 1991.