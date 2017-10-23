Superstore: First look at the deadly Halloween episode

Ever since the tornado hit Cloud 9, the Superstore team has become all too familiar with death. Recently, they spent an entire episode mourning Brett. Of course, he wasn’t actually dead, but they didn’t know that at the time. And when Halloween rolls around, the team will once again be facing death, but this time, it’s real… we think.

This year, Superstore‘s Halloween episode comes with a murder mystery: The team finds a dead body in the store! As for who it is, well, the episode is titled “Sal’s Dead,” so take your best guess. And while Glenn and Dina deal with the body, Amy and Garrett get themselves into trouble for using a dating app on Jonah’s phone. (No word on whether that story will also include murder.)

“The Halloween episode is crazy-dark,” executive producer Justin Spitzer told EW last month. “It’s a very morbid episode. It really hits the blacker elements of Halloween.”

America Ferrera, who will dress as Selena Quintanilla, told EW: “Our Halloween episode is always a great episode because we get to get out of our daily vest looks and into something more fun. And I am very, very excited about my costume this year on the show.”

EW has an exclusive first look at the mysterious episode below:

Superstore airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.