Stranger Things 2 exclusive clip: Mike is reunited with Eleven...sorta!

So close and yet so far! In this exclusive clip from Stranger Things 2, launching Oct. 27 on Netflix, Mike (Finn Wolfhard) is interrogated by the police on the whereabouts of his telekinetic first love Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). And it turns out, she’s right outside his window… or is he just seeing things?

Where has Eleven been? How did she survive the demogorgon? Is she still subsisting on a diet of frozen waffles?

All these answers will be revealed on Friday when the highly anticipated Things 2 debuts.