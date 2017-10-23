Movie night at Dancing with the Stars was particularly glittery in the ballroom, thanks to the presence of a very important slayer.

Sarah Michelle Gellar joined in on the fun Monday with her daughter Charlotte. So does this mean the beloved star of Buffy the Vampire Slayer is considering a turn on the dance floor?

Sadly, she’s not preparing to don the Danskins anytime soon: Gellar was only there on the behest of her 8-year-old daughter, who’s apparently a massive DWTS fan. This is her first time attending the show.

Gellar was joined in the ballroom audience by former contestants David Ross and John O’Hurley, as well as Jenna Ortega from Disney Channel’s Stuck in the Middle and Ronnie Magro from Jersey Shore. The theme of the night was movies, so the celebrity hoofers had to tailor their numbers to specific Tinseltown themes.

