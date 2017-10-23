Ray Donovan fans, rejoice. The show has been picked up for a sixth season, Showtime announced on Monday.

Season 6 will consist of 12 episodes, but that wasn’t the only news for the Emmy-nominated series. When production on the new installment begins in early 2018, it will be relocating from Los Angeles, where it has been based for the past five years, to New York City.

“For our show, creatively, New York is exciting. Fashion, media, finance, theatre, culture,” showrunner David Hollander said in a statement. “It’s going to present new challenges for Ray Donovan which mean new opportunities for us as dramatists. Ray came to Los Angeles to build a life for himself and his family. They’re not there anymore. Ray’s career has changed and he is looking for a place to rebuild his life. Ray thinks he went to New York to help his daughter. He’s going to find out he’s there to help himself.”

The season 5 finale of Ray Donovan airs this Sunday at 9 p.m. on Showtime.