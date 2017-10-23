Entertainment Weekly

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

TV

New on Netflix in November: The Punisher, Alias Grace, more

@iambacle

Posted on

Get ready to binge: Netflix is premiering three highly anticipated series this coming November.

Margaret Atwood adaptation Alias Grace is hitting the streaming service Nov. 3, while Marvel’s The Punisher will drop its first season Nov. 17. She’s Gotta Have ItSpike Lee’s serialized adaptation of his 1986 film of the same name, comes out Nov. 23.

Other Netflix originals making their debut next month include Mudbound (Nov. 17), which has been receiving early Oscar buzz since screening at Sundance and Toronto earlier this year, and Godlessa Western limited series executive-produced by Steven Soderbergh out Nov. 22.

See what else is heading to Netflix below.

Available Nov. 1
42
Casper
Chappie
Charlotte’s Web (2006)
Field of Dreams
Men in Black
Michael Clayton
Oculus
Scary Movie
Silent Hill
Stranger: Season 1
The Bittersweet
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Reader
The Whole Nine Yards
To Rome with Love
Under Arrest: Season 7
Undercover Grandpa
Where the Day Takes You

Available Nov. 2
All About the Money
It’s Not Yet Dark
Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!): Season 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Nov. 3
Alias Grace NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Eventual Salvation
The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Nov. 4
Williams

Available Nov. 5
The Homesman
The Veil

Available Nov. 6
The Dinner

Available Nov. 7
Dizzy & Bop’s Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper
Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Killing Ground
King Duckling: Season 1
Project Mc²: Part 6  — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Journey Is the Destination

Available Nov. 10
Blazing Transfer Students: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lady Dynamite: Season 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mea Culpa NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Killer  NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Nov. 12
Long Time Running

Available Nov. 13
Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Available Nov. 14
DeRay Davis: How To Act Black NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hickok

Available Nov. 15
Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1

Available Nov. 16
9

Available Nov. 17
A Christmas Prince –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony CliftonNETFLIX ORIGINAL
Longmire: Final SeasonNETFLIX ORIGINAL
Luna Petunia: Season 3NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel’s The Punisher NETFLIX ORIGINAL
MudboundNETFLIX ORIGINAL
Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey
Santa Claws
Shot in the Dark: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 3NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 1NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Nov. 20
Piranha

Available Nov. 21
Beat Bugs: All Together Now –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Brian Regan: Nunchucks and FlamethrowersNETFLIX ORIGINAL
Saving Capitalism –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Case for Christ

Available Nov. 22
Cherry Pop
Godless NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Boss Baby
Tracers

Available Nov. 23
Deep
She’s Gotta Have It: Season 1  –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Nov. 24
Bushwick
Cuba and the CameramanNETFLIX ORIGINAL
Frontier: Season 2NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Many Faces of Ito: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA: Season 1 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Nov. 27
Broadchurch: Season 3
Darkness Rising
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Part 2

Available Nov. 28
Glitch: Season 2NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Good Morning Call: Season 2NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Queen Of Spain

Available Nov. 29
Guerra De Idolos: Season 1

Available Nov. 30
The Details
Winning