New on Netflix in November: The Punisher, Alias Grace, more

Get ready to binge: Netflix is premiering three highly anticipated series this coming November.
Margaret Atwood adaptation Alias Grace is hitting the streaming service Nov. 3, while Marvel’s The Punisher will drop its first season Nov. 17. She’s Gotta Have It, Spike Lee’s serialized adaptation of his 1986 film of the same name, comes out Nov. 23.
Other Netflix originals making their debut next month include Mudbound (Nov. 17), which has been receiving early Oscar buzz since screening at Sundance and Toronto earlier this year, and Godless, a Western limited series executive-produced by Steven Soderbergh out Nov. 22.
See what else is heading to Netflix below.
Available Nov. 1
42
Casper
Chappie
Charlotte’s Web (2006)
Field of Dreams
Men in Black
Michael Clayton
Oculus
Scary Movie
Silent Hill
Stranger: Season 1
The Bittersweet
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Reader
The Whole Nine Yards
To Rome with Love
Under Arrest: Season 7
Undercover Grandpa
Where the Day Takes You
Available Nov. 2
All About the Money
It’s Not Yet Dark
Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!): Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Nov. 3
Alias Grace — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Eventual Salvation
The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Nov. 4
Williams
Available Nov. 5
The Homesman
The Veil
Available Nov. 6
The Dinner
Available Nov. 7
Dizzy & Bop’s Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper
Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Killing Ground
King Duckling: Season 1
Project Mc²: Part 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Journey Is the Destination
Available Nov. 10
Blazing Transfer Students: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lady Dynamite: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mea Culpa — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Killer — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Nov. 12
Long Time Running
Available Nov. 13
Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Available Nov. 14
DeRay Davis: How To Act Black –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hickok
Available Nov. 15
Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1
Available Nov. 16
9
Available Nov. 17
A Christmas Prince –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Longmire: Final Season –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Luna Petunia: Season 3 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel’s The Punisher –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mudbound –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey
Santa Claws
Shot in the Dark: Season 1 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 3 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 1 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Nov. 20
Piranha
Available Nov. 21
Beat Bugs: All Together Now –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Saving Capitalism –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Case for Christ
Available Nov. 22
Cherry Pop
Godless –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Boss Baby
Tracers
Available Nov. 23
Deep
She’s Gotta Have It: Season 1 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Nov. 24
Bushwick
Cuba and the Cameraman –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Frontier: Season 2 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Many Faces of Ito: Season 1 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA: Season 1 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Nov. 27
Broadchurch: Season 3
Darkness Rising
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Part 2
Available Nov. 28
Glitch: Season 2 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Good Morning Call: Season 2 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Queen Of Spain
Available Nov. 29
Guerra De Idolos: Season 1
Available Nov. 30
The Details
Winning