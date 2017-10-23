How I Met Your Mother fans have less than a month to hate-watch (or swoon over, because, c’mon, it wasn’t that bad) the CBS comedy’s polarizing series finale before all nine seasons disappear from Netflix Nov. 13.
Other titles leaving the streaming service include Twilight, all three films in the Matrix franchise, V for Vendetta, and Hugo. See the full list below, and check out what Netflix is adding this November here.
Leaving Nov. 1
Back to the Secret Garden
Black Books: Series 1-3
Christmas with the Kranks
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
Hard Candy
Hugo
Ravenous
The Brothers
The Legend of Hell House
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Newton Boys
Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas
Thomas & Friends: Holiday Express
Thomas & Friends: Merry Winter Wish
Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines
Thomas & Friends: Ultimate Christmas
Twilight
V for Vendetta
Leaving Nov. 3
Do I Sound Gay?
Leaving Nov. 5
Hannah Montana: The Movie
Heavyweights
Sky High
Leaving Nov. 8
The Heartbreak Kid
Leaving Nov. 11
Goosebumps
Leaving Nov. 13
How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9
Leaving Nov. 15
Jessie: Seasons 1-4
The Human Centipede: First Sequence
We Are Still Here
Leaving Nov. 16
Cristela: Season 1
Dream House
Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me
The Break-Up
Leaving Nov. 17
Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2
Somewhere Only We Know
Leaving Nov. 22
The Warlords
Leaving Nov. 25
Gringolandia: Seasons 1-3
Leaving Nov. 30
Hatched
Legends: Seasons 1-2
The Gambler