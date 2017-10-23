How I Met Your Mother fans have less than a month to hate-watch (or swoon over, because, c’mon, it wasn’t that bad) the CBS comedy’s polarizing series finale before all nine seasons disappear from Netflix Nov. 13.

Other titles leaving the streaming service include Twilight, all three films in the Matrix franchise, V for Vendetta, and Hugo. See the full list below, and check out what Netflix is adding this November here.

Leaving Nov. 1

Back to the Secret Garden

Black Books: Series 1-3

Christmas with the Kranks

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Hard Candy

Hugo

Ravenous

The Brothers

The Legend of Hell House

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Newton Boys

Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas

Thomas & Friends: Holiday Express

Thomas & Friends: Merry Winter Wish

Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines

Thomas & Friends: Ultimate Christmas

Twilight

V for Vendetta

Leaving Nov. 3

Do I Sound Gay?

Leaving Nov. 5

Hannah Montana: The Movie

Heavyweights

Sky High

Leaving Nov. 8

The Heartbreak Kid

Leaving Nov. 11

Goosebumps

Leaving Nov. 13

How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9



Leaving Nov. 15

Jessie: Seasons 1-4

The Human Centipede: First Sequence

We Are Still Here

Leaving Nov. 16

Cristela: Season 1

Dream House

Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me

The Break-Up



Leaving Nov. 17

Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2

Somewhere Only We Know



Leaving Nov. 22

The Warlords

Leaving Nov. 25

Gringolandia: Seasons 1-3

Leaving Nov. 30

Hatched

Legends: Seasons 1-2

The Gambler