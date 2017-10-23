CBS cancels Zoo after three seasons

Zoo has closed its doors. CBS has canceled the summer drama, based on a James Patterson best-seller.

Produced by CBS Television Studios, the drama, which followed researchers investigating a wave of violent animal attacks against humans, had earned three seasons on the network alongside a special deal with Netflix, which allowed the series to stream on the platform following the end of each season. Its third season, which concluded its run on Sept, 21, was its last, EW has confirmed.

The Netflix deal allowed for the production of a more expensive show in the typically fallow summer months, following in the footsteps of shows like Under the Dome. However, the third season was down nearly two million viewers from the second.

The news comes one week after CBS renewed its only other original scripted summer drama, Salvation, which secured an SVOD deal with Amazon.

Zoo starred James Wolk, Kristen Connolly, Nonso Anozie, and Billy Burke, and it was produced by Jeff Pinkner, Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec and Scott Rosenberg.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news.