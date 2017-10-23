Anna Faris says she and Chris Pratt are 'great friends and always will be'

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt might be separated, but that doesn’t mean their connection to each other has faded: “We’re great friends and always will be,” Faris, who has a 5-year-old son with Pratt, said on Live With Kelly and Ryan Monday morning.

Faris and Pratt announced their separation this past August after six years of marriage. Prior to this, Faris had revealed that Pratt was writing the foreword to her upcoming book Unqualified, which Faris is currently promoting.

“It was so kind of him to do that,” Faris said Monday. “We’re great, and he’s amazing.”

She repeated that sentiment in a New York Times story that also came out Monday, where Faris admitted to some pre-release nerves. “At first, I was really nervous about the idea of the book coming out and coinciding with these major life changes we were having,” she said, “but Chris is amazing.”

Also in the Times interview, she clarified their breakup isn’t as juicy as people might expect of a high-profile couple: “The story is kind of dull,” she said. “It’s a little bit like, two incredibly busy people that care a lot for each other got really busy.”

Read more from the interview here. Unqualified hits shelves Tuesdays.