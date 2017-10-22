The Walking Dead: Watch a scene from next week's episode

The Alexandria-Hilltop-Kingdom alliance struck first with a massive assault on the Sanctuary on the season premiere of The Walking Dead, but the job is far from finished. And, now, you can catch a sneak peek at the next stage of the attack with this glimpse at next week’s episode. Jesus, Tara, and Morgan have a dilemma as they figure out how to gain entry to the Saviors outpost.

The Saviors have built in an interesting defense system. How will our heroes get past it? That’s what they need to figure out.

Watch the scene for yourself above and for more Walking Dead intel, follow me on Twitter @DaltonRoss. And be sure to read what star Andrew Lincoln, showrunner Scott M. Gimple, and director Greg Nicotero had to say about the premiere.