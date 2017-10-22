Our first female Doctor won’t be taking over the Tardis alone.

The BBC announced Sunday evening that Doctor Who‘s 13th incarnation, to be played by Jodie Whittaker, will be joined by a trio of new major characters. Among them is Graham, who will be played by Bradley Walsh, long rumored to be joining the show as a male companion to accompany Whittaker’s Doctor.

Meet the 13th Doctor's new friends! Yasmin (Mandip Gill), Ryan (Tosin Cole), and Graham (Bradley Walsh) #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/6l9iVkvu0d — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) October 22, 2017

Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill have also been cast in the roles of Ryan and Yasmin, respectively, but no additional details have been provided on those characters as of yet.

The BBC announced that Sharon D. Clarke will be joining the series in “a returning role” as well, and that Doctor Who will be back for a slightly shorter 10-episode season in the fall of 2018, with the season premiere running at “feature-length.” The episode will mark Whittaker’s debut.

The new season of Doctor Who will be the first to feature a woman in the eponymous role. Whittaker was cast by new showrunner Chris Chibnall, with whom she’d collaborated on Broadchurch, after demand grew for a female replacement once Peter Capaldi was announced to exit the show. Capaldi played the Twelfth Doctor for three seasons.